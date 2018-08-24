ATF releases photos of Frontier Justice theft suspect, reiterates reward for arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a firearm theft at Frontier Justice in KCK.

The theft happened last Saturday, August 18, at Village West in the 10000 block of France Family Drive around 1:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed two people, the ATF released these photos of one of them on Friday.

The suspects sped away from the crime scene in a white Dodge Durango SUV.

A reward of up to a $10,000 is available for arrests in this case. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFKC to 63975 with information.

