× Help solve the debate: Soda or pop?

TOPEKA, Kan. — Two Topeka police officers who have worked together for years need help settling an argument they’ve been having for quite some time.

Is it soda or pop?

According to a tweet from the Topeka Police Department, the officers engaged in the debate have “a deep bond that is almost unshakable. Almost being the key word.”

Unfortunately the two cannot seem to come to an agreement on the proper term for the bubbly, sugary drink, and they need your help to restore peace in car 41.

Click or tap here to cast your vote.