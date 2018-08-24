KC police working standoff at 97th and Holmes after disturbance call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are working a standoff Friday night near East 97th Street and Holmes Road.

Police initially responded to a disturbance call in the area around 5 p.m. A woman met officers outside and told them that she had been fighting with a man inside the residence.

Officers said the man inside the home has a felony warrant and is refusing to come out. Police are working to determine how many people are inside the home.

Several streets in the area are blocked off as police work.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is available.