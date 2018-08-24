× “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host Robin Leach dies at 76

LAS VEGAS — The host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” Robin Leach, died at 76 years old, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

FOX News reports that Leach has been in the hospital since mid-November when he endured a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” Leach’s son Steven, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and has spent the last few decades attending star-studded events around town.