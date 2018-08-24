“Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host Robin Leach dies at 76

Posted 10:54 am, August 24, 2018, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 04: Television host and writer Robin Leach arrives at a memorial for Jerry Lewis at the South Point Hotel & Casino on September 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis died on August 20, 2017, at his home in Las Vegas at age 91. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” Robin Leach,  died at 76 years old, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

FOX News reports that Leach has been in the hospital since mid-November when he endured a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” Leach’s son Steven, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and has spent the last few decades attending star-studded events around town.