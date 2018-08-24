Look inside North Kansas City School District’s newest elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new school year is in full swing, and for some students in the Northland it came with a new school.

North Kansas City School District hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for Rising Hill Elementary School Friday at 108th and Eastern.

FOX4's Kerri Stowell stopped by for a peek inside the new 58,000 square foot space.

The design is complete with a spiral staircase in the middle of the media center, and is similar to the construction of another new elementary school, Northview.

Winnetonka alumnus Tim Harris donated the 41 acres to the district to build this new school.

Harris is president of star development corporation - a commercial real estate development company. The gift saves taxpayer dollars, which can be put toward education instead. It also helps the school district address the growing student population and overcrowding concerns.

The school welcomed 320 new students this fall and can accommodate up to 600 total students in the future.

In addition to this land, Harris donated the land for this school across the street for another elementary school. That property falls in the Liberty School District. He also donated the land for a new fire station down the street, which will open in the next year.