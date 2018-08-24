Missouri man charged after allegedly trying to buy chemical capable of killing hundreds

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Columbia man is now facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to buy a chemical that’s extremely toxic to people.

Jason Siesser, 43, was charged Friday with one count of attempting attempting to possess a chemical weapon.

According to court documents, Siesser attempted to buy the deadly chemical dimethylmercury over the internet using the crypto currency Bitcoin.

The chemical, which is primarily used in research, is colorless, odorless and flammable. It is also highly toxic. A single drop of the substance is enough to kill an adult person.

Law enforcement uncovered Siesser’s alleged attempt to buy the chemical by monitoring his online communications. Charging documents allege that Siesser ordered two 10-milliliter units of dimethylmercury, enough to kill 300 people, but the seller didn’t ship it.

Instead, a package with an inert substance was delivered to his home.

Siesser allegedly told a child that was living in the home that he was in the military and wanted to be an assassin, according to court documents. He also told the child that he wanted to kill his ex-wife from the Netherlands.

Writings found in his home during a search warrant indicated that he wanted an unidentified person who had caused him heartache to die. One writing said, in part, “Right now your happy but that won’t last. My anger is coming and you won’t die fast!”

According to court documents, after Siesser’s divorce was finalized, he met a woman in Columbia. He went on three dates with the woman, but when she broke the relationship off, he was depressed for six months and attended counseling.

Siesser allegedly wrote fictional stories about men getting revenge on ex-girlfriends. In one story, a man used a fertilizer spreader to lace a woman’s yard with asbestos, killing her years later. In another story, a man locked a woman in scuba gear in a submerged box so she would die when she ran out of oxygen.

Federal investigators said there was never any imminent threat to the public during this time.

“There is no allegation in the charging document that any sort of public attack was planned,” U. S. Attorney Tim Garrison said.

Siesser remains in federal custody.