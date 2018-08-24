Mizzou seeks to remove Bird electric scooters from campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has asked Bird, an electric scooter rental company, to leave its campus.

Karlin Seville, communications manager with the university’s Division of Operations, tells The Columbia Missourian the university doesn’t have a contract with Bird, the California-based dockless scooter rental company.

Seville said the university will meet with company officials Friday to discuss the situation.

Bird brought its electric scooters to Columbia this week as part of a pop-up tour of 150 universities and colleges.

Last month, Bird scooters also landed in Kansas City, but there’s already restrictions on where you can ride them. The Country Club Plaza is now a no-ride zone for the scooters. The Plaza’s management said the Bird ban is because of safety incidents that prompted several complaints.

Users can rent the scooters through an app. They travel at up to 15 mph and can go about 15 miles before needing to be charged.

The company said they hope to reduce traffic congestion and cut carbon emissions with the scooters.