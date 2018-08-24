Motorcyclist dies in crash with police vehicle during traffic stop in Tonganoxie

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A traffic stop Friday in Tonganoxie ended in a deadly motorcycle crash.

Tonganoxie police said just before 6 p.m. Friday, an officer attempted a traffic stop near State Avenue and Village Street. While the officer was trying to stop the driver, an unrelated motorcycle hit the police vehicle.

That motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. Officials have not yet released the man’s name.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is now investigating.