One of widower’s two stolen heirlooms recovered at pawn shop after KCPD investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A young widower's Crestwood home was broken into Aug. 17. The burglars stole jewelry, namely a wedding ring, but it wasn't about the monetary loss. It was the memories, as the victim had recently lost his wife to cancer.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt was there when family was reunited with the precious ring.

Kevin Moore and his wife Jacque have a unique love story. He bought her an antique ring that he's kept on his nightstand ever since she died of cancer.

Last week, he discovered it was missing along with his great-grandfather's pocket watch. The timepiece is from the early 1900's and was passed down to him when Jacque passed away. He only had it for a week after it was sent out to be fully restored.

He can't believe his prized possessions are gone, and hopes someone can help him get them back.

Kevin and Jacque were together for about a decade and have countless memories that will last forever.

"We lived our lives to the fullest and just really appreciated each other," Kevin Moore said.

The two met through a mutual friend. Moore said he knew she was special before he ever met her, but one year into their relationship everything changed. She was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a rare cancer.

It didn't stop Kevin from proposing with an antique ring given to her in a locket.

"She was like, 'No.' I was like, 'It's just a locket,'" Moore said. "She opened it up, and the ring was in there, and she was just shocked. She didn't put it all together, and I was like, 'Our family is all here, I'm surprising you, and we`re getting married in three days.'"

They had a surprise ceremony in San Diego surrounded by family. Jacque passed away in April, but Moore kept her locket and ring close. The ring wasn't fancy, but it was special to the couple. They picked it out together, but he purchased it secretly.

"She loved it. She thought it was perfect," Moore said. "She thought it was just what she wanted. It wasn't a big diamond. It had a lot of character."

At 35 years old she lost her fight with cancer in April, but on August 17, Kevin also lost her ring.

"The locket is here still. The ring was sitting in that locket on our dresser when our house was burglarized, and they left the locket and took the ring," Moore said.

One week later, the ring is back with Jacque's family, and soon it will be back in her locket. Her mother, Kim Curry, and brother-in-law, Paul Moore, picked it up from National Pawn on Truman Road.

"It's a piece of our daughter, even though I won't keep possession of it -- it's Kevin`s ring -- but it's still a piece of our daughter, and to have someone go in and take it was just unheard of, but it's back," Curry said.

KCPD Det. Rob Martin found the owners by Googling the name on her St. Theresa class ring, an item they didn't realize was stolen until later and pawned with her wedding ring.

"It ended up coming back with her obituary, and through that I was able to contact Kevin and find out that he was the victim, and those rings were stolen," Martin said.

The pawn shop paid $100 for both the rings. The business is out that money but happy to see it back with Jacque's family.

"It means a lot. It's so good that it can go back to the original owners and especially in a situation like this," said Marti Russell, co-owner of National Pawn.

"To really have a case that means something to you, and you get something back, and really make a difference," Martin said. "It's nice to have those every once in a while just to reaffirm why we do what we do."

"He went over and beyond the call of duty," Curry said. "We thank them, him, immensely."

Kevin Moore learned the good news while traveling in San Diego. Martin said a suspect is under arrest, and a patrol officer spotted him on the street thanks to security video. The case will be turned over to Jackson County prosecutors for possible charges.

Still missing, however: The pocket watch that belonged to Kevin's great-grandfather.

