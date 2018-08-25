17-year-old killed in early-morning shooting near 68th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified a 17-year-old boy as the victim of a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Police said just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning KCPD officers were on patrol near 68th and Cleveland when they heard the sound of gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

The officers pursued the vehicle across state line into KCK where the vehicle crashed at Interstate 35 and 7th Street. One person was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

The shooting victim, identified as 17-year-old Raphael Butler-Grimmett, was found at 68th and Cleveland. Officers attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating to determine how the person they have in custody may have been involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or have any information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043.