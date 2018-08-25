Band of Angels donations bring young musicians’ dreams closer to reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- FOX4 and Band of Angels are entering the ninth year of making a little musical magic happen. Meyer Music collects used instruments, refurbishes them and gives them to area band students who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

With a name like Gabriel, it seems like the Lincoln High School sophomore was born to blow a horn.

"My dad is a trumpet player. Him and my mom decided on the name Gabriel because of the angel Gabriel who plays the horn in the Bible,” he explained.

Along with more than 200 students, Band of Angels paid for Gabriel and Alicia Steinke to go to band camps last summer. Now, both kids hope to attend college on music scholarships. Band of Angels is bringing that dream a little closer to reality.

Mike Meyer of Meyer Music opened the cases on new instruments and smiled.

“You started on beginning instruments, but I think you need to have something that is going to take you to the next level,” he said.

Something special like a solid silver flute for Alicia and a Bach Stradivarius trumpet for Gabriel. Each piece is worth thousands, even used.

Gabriel was stunned as he played the coveted horn for the first time, “I was coming to say thank you for the band camp they’ve allowed me to go to and this is a horn I’ve been wanting for years,” he said.

Alicia's grandmother, who has raised her since birth was in tears.

“We just couldn’t afford it. I have no words for Band of Angels. They have turned our little girl into something musical,” she said.

Over the years, thousands of people have donated instruments that children across the metro are playing now. If you have a instrument you would like to donate, no matter what the condition, drop it off at any Meyer Music location.