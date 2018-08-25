‘Drive Sober’ enforcement campaign picks up throughout metro ahead of Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drivers will see more officers out on the roads this weekend and for the next few weeks surrounding Labor Day.

Law enforcement agencies across the metro are taking part in a national campaign called "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

On Saturday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation, MADD, Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies gathered for a kickoff to Saturation Saturday. That means more saturation patrols and more officers looking specifically for people who might be driving impaired.

The goal of this effort is to find people who are driving under the influence before they injure themselves or someone else.

“Over 10,000 people are killed every year. 300,000 are injured. They survive the crash but still have injuries from that. Each one of those is preventable,” MADD Heartland Chapter Leader LeAnn Lewis said.

MADD member Annette Murray lost her sister, niece and brother-in-law in two separate crashes caused by a drunk driver.

“Every holiday changes, every birthday changes. We can’t celebrate their birthdays in the same way, and even when we get together as a family, they’re missing so just a part of us is missing as a family,” Murray said.

Murray said after experiencing so much loss, there’s a hole in her heart. She now spends time advocating through MADD so others don’t have to go through this same pain.

“Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable. In this time where Uber is easy to get and Lyft is easy to get and a taxi,” Murray said.

More than 58 agencies statewide are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.