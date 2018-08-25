Kansas City church ‘Rocks the City’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a hot Friday night, Tina Downey could have been at a movie, out to dinner or at home relaxing with her family.

Instead, Downey teamed up with her church family to “Rock the City.”

”We have been doing this for almost three years now. It’s very fulfilling. We say rock the city because we really want to make an impact," Downey said.

All week members of City Of Truth Church in Kansas City have given back to their community in a variety of ways.

”We worked a lot with Inner City Harvest, we fed the homeless and we passed out lots of hygiene products to homeless men and women around the city,” Downey said.

Friday night the more than two dozen moms, dads and their kids united with Summit Park Church of Lee’s Summit, put on their gloves and fanned out near 63rd and Meyer to spruce up the streets.

”We should love our neighbors,” 11-year-old Christien Goodwin said.

”I like helping to pick up the trash and clean up the streets because we just want to show the community that we care,” Goodwin said.

Two miles away, other members of City of Truth’s Rock The City community service team cheered and surprised several Kansas City officers when they walked into roll call Friday night.

”We wanted to be here to show our support for the officers, provide them with sandwiches as a way to give back and to get our entire church involved in serving the community,” City of Truth’s Pastor Armour Stephenson said with a huge smile.

”Working the late, dog watch shift, often times we don’t get that much support or appreciation, so it’s nice that they did this and it’s a good way for us to get to know people,” Officer Jon Powell said.

”It was a surprise. It was fantastic. I think they made a difference,” Officer Daven Hales said.