Metro family overwhelmed by support as man tries to raise funds for handicap van

PECULIAR, Mo. -- At 29 years old, Chris Guerra is just a few months from graduating from the University of Central Missouri.

He might be a little older than his fellow graduates, but that's because Guerra has worked towards his degree while overcoming muscular dystrophy.

Guerra was diagnosed with the disease when he was 5 years old, and it has slowly taken a toll on his body. He hasn't been able to walk for over a decade and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

But his mind and spirit are strong.

"The most frustrating part about doing anything on a daily routine is the fact that my body doesn’t move the way I want it to, and it’s not as fast. It delays -- my brain is already ahead wanting to do this, this and that, and my body is holding me back on those things," Guerra said.

While he and his family have found a way to make life enjoyable, his diagnosis has made it hard for Guerra to do some of the basic activities his peers are able to do.

"The difference between me and others at this age, it’s harder for me to go places. I know in order to go anywhere I have to have a special handicap van to go and travel places. I’m mostly in this city. There’s really nowhere for me to go," he said.

Chris' mother Cindy Guerra said to better help get her son to and from college as well as out for fun events the family has to rent a handicap van. However, with a daily fee of over $100, renting is becoming harder to do.

"A brand new handicap van is like $60,000. I don’t know how people afford it. We’ve not been able to get there with it, so we rent the van periodically. A day here and a day there when we have to move him back and forth to school, and it’s quite expensive even for the rental," Cindy said.

To help ease the financial burden on his family, Chris started a GoFundMe page. With a goal of $35,000, Chris said the donations that have come in are over $8,000 -- a number that has exceeded the family's expectations.

"I mean we basically get on his back, and he carries us. It’s a lot that he’s accomplished, and he’s supposed to be the handicapped one. And yet we have the legs, but we’re on his back. He’s come a long way. He really has," said Ron Guerra, Chris' father.

"I can’t believe all the responses we’ve gotten. It really was a 'Let’s put it out there and see how it goes,' and we just let some people know and it took off from there," Cindy said.

Chris believes this community support has helped bring him closer to achieving his goal of independence. So when he receives his diploma, he'll have all the tools needed to land any job he wants.

"It’ll make me and my family’s life so much easier in the way of me getting to a job interview because I’m about to graduate pretty soon, and it’s kind of hard for me to look for jobs outside of doing something from in home. It’ll help expand my job search and being able to do actually what I want to do and not settle just for anything," he said.