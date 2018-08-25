× Plans to tear down Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt water slide on hold

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plans to demolish the Schlitterbahn water slide that 10-year-old Caleb Schwab died on might be delayed.

In July, attorneys for KC Waterpark Management said they were ready to demolish the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, shortly after Labor Day.

Schlitterbahn has been under intense scrutiny in the past few months. The 10-year-old died at the park in 2016 while riding the Verrückt water slide. The raft he was on went airborne and hit a metal pole overhead.

As a result, the KCK water park — along with a Schlitterbahn co-owner, slide designer, former park operations manager and two maintenance workers — was charged in connection to the boy’s death.

But now Verruckt’s demolition might be delayed because of disagreements over which parts of the slide should be preserved as possible evidence in the multiple criminal cases filed in connection to Caleb’s death.

The state has asked that experts be allowed to inspect the slide one more time.

The water park’s attorneys filed a response Wednesday, questioning the need for another inspection of the slide.

A court hearing on the issue is scheduled for next week.

