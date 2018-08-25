× Sounds of gunfire lead to Kansas City homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning KCMO Police were on patrol near 68th and Cleveland when they heard the sound of gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

The officers pursued the vehicle across state line into Kansas City, Kansas, where the vehicle crashed at I-35 and 7th Street.

One person was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. The shooting victim was found at 68th and Cleveland. Officers attempted to save the life of the victim, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating to determine how the person they have in custody may have been involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or detectives at 816-234-5043.