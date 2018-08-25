Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson among all-star lineup set for Aretha Franklin’s funeral

NEW YORK — Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

The funeral is set to take place on August 31 at 9 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Public viewings will be held August 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, previously told CNN.

The legendary soul singer died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Other artists who are set to perform include: Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, according to an official press release.

Holliday told CNN last week that she “idolized” Franklin her “whole life.”

“She was always just very supportive and very, very thoughtful,” Holliday said.

Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Franklin’s funeral.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, said other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes. Michael Eric Dyson, former TV judge Greg Mathis, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and U.S. Rep Brenda Lawrence are also additional speakers.

Music producer Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert to honor the singer that will take place in November at Madison Square Garden.