Two people killed in late night car crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police were called to Interstate 35 and North Brighton just after 11 p.m. Friday to investigate a three-car crash.

A Pleasant Valley Police officer witnessed a silver Buick LeSabre driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. The officer requested assistance from the Missouri Highway Patrol to stop the vehicle that was out of his jurisdiction.

The speeding driver exited southbound I-35 at Chouteau, ran a red light, pulled around and got onto northbound I-35. The driver continued northbound on I-35 and attempted to exit at North Brighton.

The driver of the Buick then swerved left to avoid a van on the exit ramp, crossed the northbound lanes of I-35, and went into the median hitting the barrier cables.

The Buick hit a southbound Ford Escape, nearly head-on, then hit a Honda Civic before coming to a stop.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Buick were killed in the crash. The driver and 4-year-old passenger in the Ford Escape were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the Honda wasn’t injured.

The identification of the two fatality victims has not been released. KCMO Police continue to investigate.