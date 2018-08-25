Victim’s mother, girlfriend and KCPD detectives searching for clues in Harrisonville man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The two women who say they loved him most still have no answers about who shot and killed a Harrisonville man earlier this summer.

In July, 36-year-old Derrick Harris, was shot and killed near 16th and Lister in Kansas City. Like many homicides on Kansas City streets, there are no suspects or arrests, so far, in his murder.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area after someone reported a shooting in the area around 4 a.m. July 9. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Harris dead in the backyard.

Detectives are struggling for even the smallest bit of information to help them solve this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Hear more about the investigation from family and KCPD detectives in the video player above.

Previous coverage:

39.099727 -94.578567