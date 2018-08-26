A hot summer, but preparing for winter starts now

TOPEKA, Kan. — Excessive heat has been consistent throughout this summer, but Kansas officials want people living in the state to start thinking about winter.

Gov. Jeff Colyer on Friday signed a proclamation declaring September as Kansas Preparedness Month. The goal is to remind Kansans to make plans for what they would do in case of tornadoes, floods, wildfires, blizzards and other natural disasters

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said residents should all have a three-day supply in an emergency kit.

The kit should include:

A gallon of water per person, per day, along with water for pets.

First aid items

Batteries

Flashlight

Three days worth of nonperishable foods

Dust mask

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers

Manual can opener

You’ll also want to keep your phone consistently charged. You can buy adapters for cars that can be inserted in the smoke-lighter area. You’ll need a USB cord for the job. Put your phone on battery saving mode during an emergency.

Annual Kansas Preparedness Day will be honored at the State Fair in Hutchinson on Sept. 10.