Burglars target Gladstone church twice within a month

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- Thieves are using vehicles to break into churches and businesses in Gladstone.

The latest incident happened overnight on Sunday at Northside Christian Church on NW Old Pike Road.

“There are motion sensors and all the lights were working, so that wasn’t much of a deterrent,” said pastor Jeremy Eubanks.

Someone drove a vehicle into the garage door of the church’s storage facility, which houses supplies for foster families, and stole an air compressor worth about $80.

“There were some footprints and a little pin-like that was on the ground that police took, hoping to get some fingerprints or something off of,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks is frustrated because Sunday was the second time criminals targeted his church. Four weeks ago, would-be thieves did the same thing but pried open the side door of the storage facility with a vehicle. They didn’t take anything that time.

“We shouldn’t expect to be off limits just because we’re a church,” Eubanks said. “Nobody else is, so it’s just frustrating.”

A corporal with the Gladstone Police Department said on Sunday that, within the last month, the agency has taken similar reports of break-ins at another church and a daycare.

Eubanks said an officer told him thieves are targeting “out buildings” with the hopes of finding lawn equipment and other items they can sell online.

“I’m assuming they back up because, if it’s any kind of newer vehicle, if they were hit that front on, I would assume it would set the airbags off,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks said he plans to have the door fixed soon, but said the church is now looking into adding security cameras around the property.

“We’ll spend time this week (working out the details) because we can’t just constantly be fixing the place,” Eubanks said. “It’s just taking resources we’d use for other things to now have to spend on security and fixing damages.”