Dozens support metro baseball player headed to spinal cord rehab with surprise sendoff

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- About 100 friends, family members, and well-wishers gave a surprise sendoff on Sunday for a Mill Valley high school baseball player who's recovering after a diving accident left him partially paralyzed.

They waited as Nolan Sprague was wheeled out from his room at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He's headed to Craig Hospital in Denver to start a lengthy and arduous spinal cord rehab program.

Srague's baseball teammates made him a blanket adorned with bible verses and their jersey numbers. His parents say the sendoff was heartwarming and really meant a lot to him as he continues his recovery.

Parents, Kevin and Carmen, say they are incredibly grateful for all for the community support, and released this statement:

“Today was a remarkable day, as nearly 100 baseball players, coaches, family members and friends surprised Nolan for a “Farewell Celebration” at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to provide strength and courage to Nolan, while he prepares to leave for Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Being a part of this event was heartwarming for us all, and especially meant so much to Nolan. Nolan continues to make progress and has shown us all how to fight and overcome a tragedy with his big heart, magical smile, amazing spirit and great attitude.

We are incredibly grateful for the enormous amount of support and random acts of kindness we have experienced not just locally, but from all over the country. We are overwhelmed with the thoughts, prayers and emotional and financial giving our community has shown our family. As we prepare to leave Kansas, thank you for helping us through this difficult time. Your generous spirit has allowed us to get Nolan transferred to one of the country leading hospitals for spinal cord injuries.

We would like to thank the Mill Valley School, Baseball Team and most of all our coaches, including Coach Strickland for being there for us. We are a tightknit community, and you have shown incredible the love and support.

Finally, we would also like to thank the team of doctors, therapists, nurses and support staff at Overland Park Regional’s ICU and Pediatrics team who we feel are now OUR FAMILY . The amazing care, love and emotional support they’ve provided not just Nolan, but our entire family, has been instrumental in getting Nolan to this point of a strong recovery.

We hope you will continue to follow our progress at #TeamNolan on Facebook, and also on the https://www.gofundme.com/nolan-sprague Go Fund Me page where we also post updates.

Thank you, Kansas City, for being an incredible community, to live, work, play, and RECOVER in. We are blessed.”

With love and gratitude,

Coach Kevin and Carmen Sprague.

Friends of the family have established a fund:

Hometown Bank

Kerber Family Fund

101 South Creek Lane

Jordan, Minnesota 55352

(952) 492 – 5599 Phone"