Drunk fan charges after Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the end of a concert

ATLANTA, Ga. — A drunk fan charged after Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the end of a concert Saturday night.

The man ran up on stage and bolted after the couple at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He didn’t get far and everyone’s fine.

The Carters were walking off the stage, after tag-teaming through two-and-a-half hours of songs. Several dancers were on stage.

When the man in a white jersey jumped on stage, the dancers sprinted into action, as did the security guys.

Later the tour issued a statement recounting the incident. The bottom line: no one’s hurt and the Carters have chosen not to press charges.

“At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.

We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally.

Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta.”

Sunday is night two of the show in Atlanta.