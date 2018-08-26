Exploring life beneath the Coral Sea

AUSTRALIA — Veteran reef scientist Charlie Veron introduces CNN’s Ivan Watson to life beneath the Coral Sea.

Coral reef is an underwater ecosystem. Reefs are formed of colonies of coral polyps. Corals secrete hard exoskeletons that support and protect the coral.

Most reefs grow best in warm, shallow, clear, sunny and agitated water. They occupy less than 0.1% of the world’s ocean area, about half the area of France. 25% of all marine species live in coral, including fish, mollusks, worms, sponges, and tunicates.

Coral reefs are fragile, partly because they are sensitive to water conditions. They are under threat from a variety of outside sources, including excess nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), rising temperatures, oceanic acidification, and overfishing.