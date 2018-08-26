KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In 2008, Sen. John McCain and Sarah Palin visited John Knox Village as part of his presidential campaign. Above, you can see our report as supporters prepared for the visit.
FOX4 Flashback: John McCain visits KC during 2008 campaign
