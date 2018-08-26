× Large Kansas craft brewery shuts down

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The self-proclaimed largest craft brewery in Kansas is shutting down. Tallgrass Brewing, based in Manhattan, will close its doors, at least temporarily.

Tallgrass Brewing was founded in 2007 and expanded in 2015 to a 60,000-square foot facility, which the company said quadrupled its capacity. Tallgrass has been distributing beer in 18 states, according to the website.

The company’s founder, Jeff Gill, declined a request for an interview from Kansas Public Radio / Kansas News Service, saying another article “summed up the situation.”

In that interview, Gill told MHK Business News that competition in the craft brewing industry caused a downturn. Delays in a business deal led to the facility closing its doors. In that deal, an investment firm was looking to buy a stake in Tallgrass.

Without investment in the coming weeks, the plant could be closed for good.

The Tallgrass Tap House in Manhattan is not affected, because it has separate ownership.