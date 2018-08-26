Mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, said there was a mass shooting at a downtown marketplace on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area. Four people were killed and at least another eleven shot, according to WJXT.

One suspect is dead and police are still searching for a possible second suspect, according to a tweet sent by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department around 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he is IN contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting at the Madden Tournament.

Mayor Curry characterized the shooting incident as an “ongoing situation,” and said they would address the media later this afternoon.