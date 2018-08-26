Overnight police chase crosses state lines, ends in crash

GRANDVIEW, Mo. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Suspects in an Sunday morning shooting in Grandview, Mo. were arrested after a chase that crossed over into Overland Park, Kan.

At around 2:00a.m., Grandview officers reported finding a victim shot at the IHOP restaurant near I-49/US-71 and Blue Ridge Blvd. Police saw a vehicle speed away from the scene and pursued the driver. Grandview officers followed the car to I-435 and Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, Kan. From there, they reported that the driver exited onto Metcalf and sped north.

Overland Park police used stop sticks on the car at 77th Street. The vehicle went another ten blocks north on Metcalf before it hit a retaining wall and flipped over.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene, but as of Sunday morning, had not been charged. Neither were seriously hurt, although the man reported having a headache. The initial shooting victim should recover.