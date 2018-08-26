Police release jailhouse phone calls from New Mexico child neglect suspect

TAOS, N.M. — Newly released audio is giving insight into what happened at a filthy, makeshift compound.

Authorities in Taos County, New Mexico raided the compound in early August. They found the remains of a 3-year-old boy, as well as eleven starving children.

The phone calls are from the Taos County Detention Center. Five adults found at the compound are being held there.

The eleven children found at the compound are in New Mexico’s custody.

A judge has released four of the five suspects, but none of them have met their release conditions.

New Charges Added Friday

Siraj Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille are now charged with child abuse resulting in death. Both suspects are also charged with 11 child abuse counts. Police said Wahhaj abducted his son in a Georgia county. That county has decided not to pursue extradition.

Besides the couple, there were three other adults at the compound — Wahhaj’s sisters, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj; and Lucas Morten. All five adults are charged with 11 counts of child abuse.

Leveille and Wahhaj could get sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the new charges.

Prosecutors said in early August at least one of the minors found on the compound has been trained to use an assault rifle in preparation for a school shooting.

Unusual Items

Court documents revealed a handwritten document titled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack” as well as a talk of confronting and attacking “corrupt” institutions, including Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital.

The raid on the compound uncovered an underground stash of weapons and ammunition.

Some of the children at the compound told police that Morten allegedly “stated he wished to die in Jihad, as a martyr,” prosecutors said in the motion.

“At times, Jany Leveille would laugh and joke about dying in Jihad as would Subhanna Wahhaj,” according to the court document.

The state’s case includes a letter from Morten encouraging the brother of Siraj Wahhaj to follow Allah “until he makes you die a martyr as you wanted and the only way is by joining the righteous.”