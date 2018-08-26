Short film explores refugee migrant crisis in Europe

Aamir is a BAFTA-nominated film exploring the life of an unaccompanied minor who ends up in one of Europe’s largest refugee camps.

Director Vika Evdokimenko sat with CNN for a short interview. She said the movie is about a boy from Mosul who lost his home and is separated from his family.

It was filmed in 2016. The crew first went to the refugee camp “Calais Jungle” in France. At that time, there were 170,000 unaccompanied refugees in Europe.

Filmmakers went and talked to children from countries all over Africa and the Middle East to get real insight into the refugee crisis.

Many of the children they spoke to had been smuggled. For other children, it took up to a year before they reached Europe.

While doing on site research, the director said she was impressed with the refugees’ bravery and resilience.