Taekwondo masters do impressive moves while breaking boards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- Flying through the air, easily running up walls, and graceful flips. Taekwondo masters proved they are stronger than boards in an impressive display during an Annual Martial Arts Festival.

In particular, the South Korean Taekwondo team put together a jaw-dropping display at this year's World Taekwondo Hanmadang. A highlight reel of the video has gone viral.

The martial artists found various ways to shred boards from somersaults, flips high in the air, kicks, and throwing boards toward others. The performance went on for about 20 minutes.

More than 5,000 participants from 50 countries attended the festival. The routine in the above video includes self-defense, attacks, and taekwondo gymnastics.

Some critics online have called out the performance as "impractical in combat." Jealously aside, the taekwondo team proves they are flawless. At one point, someone goes up 15 feet in the air to smash a board to smithereens and then lands perfectly on their feet.

Several martial artists in South Korea go on to help coordinate stunts in Seoul's thriving movie and television industry.

Taekwondo is derived from the Korean word "Tae" meaning foot and "Kwon" meaning first and "Do" meaning way of. So in a literal sense it means "the way of the foot and fist." The name Taekwondo has been around since the 1940s-1950s. It was developed by Korean martial artists with experience in karate, Chinese martial arts, and indigenous Korean martial arts traditions.

The oldest established organization for taekwondo is the Korea Taekwondo Association, formed in 1959.

Following World War II, a large amount of martial arts schools opened in Seoul -- the schools are called kwans.

Taekwondo focuses on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques. Speed and agility are defining characteristics of the art.