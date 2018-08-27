× 6 arrested in Kansas in child sex trafficking case

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police have arrested six people in an alleged child sex trafficking case.

Police and federal officials executed a search warrant early Friday at an address in southwest Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson said a 15-year-old girl led them to the address.

Davidson said two of the six people have been booked into jail and four were arrested at the home. All face possible child sex crime charges.

The investigation is ongoing.