After $39 million in renovations, new Hy-Vee Arena set to open in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hy-Vee Arena is getting closer to its opening day. It used to be called the Kemper Arena years ago, but thanks to $39 million in renovations, it has new life.

The arena was vacant for a long time, and it cost the city a million dollars a year. But now it's privately owned -- and big things are on the way.

There's going to be 12 basketball courts that can also be divided and used for volleyball, pickle ball, a 350-meter indoor track and retail and office space.

The area is 70 percent full for vendors and office space renters. Right now, there are 40 businesses signed up, and they're all locally owned. They include a gym, a wellness spa, an arcade and restaurants and cafes.

The idea is if the whole family is attending a tournament, there's going to be something for everything to do during breaks between games.

Kansas City Council member Scott Taylor has toured the area once every six weeks and called it a sports village under a roof. He said the tax revenue the arena generates will go into into the city's general fund to support all neighborhoods in the city.

"There will be more to come," Taylor said. "I expect a hotel would want to locate across from this facility pretty quickly when they see all the people coming in on the weekends that need somewhere to stay."

The arena's soft opening is set for Sept. 21. There's going to be a pickleball tournament at the arena with 500 teams participating.

The grand opening is slated for Oct. 5-6. They'll have a ribbon cutting, and they're going to try to set the Guinness World record for world's biggest happy hour.