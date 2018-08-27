Johnson County says election reporting problems have been corrected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Johnson County Election Office says a software problem that resulted in frustratingly slow reporting of primary results earlier this month has been fixed.

Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker says polling places may change in November as a result.

Johnson County election results were not available until the morning after the primary.

The county's voting system vendor, Election Systems and Software, says it's worked to make sure that won't happen again.

ES & S says it has rewritten computer code that delayed the reporting of countywide results, and is confident it will receive federal certification in time for November's general election.

The company says the reporting software was constantly and unnecessarily refreshing statistics before vote totals had been completed.

"We take full responsibility and accept accountability for this problem," Gary Weber, Vice President of software development for E-S & S. "It was just a problem with our backend reporting software, where we were getting slower than expected results. We accept full responsibility for that."

Weber says the reporting software is separate from the tabulation of ballots at each polling place and separate from the operation of the county's new Express Vote machines.

Both the county and ES & S say at no time were the accuracy of votes in question.

Johnson County says it will put a thousand more voting machines into service for November's election and hire a thousand more election workers to prevent bottlenecks from developing as voters become accustomed to the new system.