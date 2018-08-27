Kansas girl invents “Oopsy Poopsy” card game

According to 6-year-old Chloe Pritchett, any great game starts with a great subject; so she centers a card game she invented around puppies.

“I really like puppies,” she said after finishing a game of “Oopsy Poopsy” at a Wichita donut shop Sunday.

The game’s original name was “I want puppies” and it was played on about 100 sticky notes in the Pritchett living room.

Chloe’s dad, Jeff Pritchett, tells Wichita’s KWCH he arrived home one night after work to find the creation scattered across the floor. Instead of asking his 5-year-old daughter to clean it up, he says he asked her to explain the rules so he could play.

“Just to see the light in her eyes when she was explaining it to me, the passion in her voice when she was showing me how to play it,” Jeff trails off. He says it took a few tweaks to make the cards into a playable game, but the idea and invention were all his daughter’s making.

The family ordered blank cards online and, when they arrived, Jeff and Chloe spent nearly five hours drawing the original set. Shortly after, Jeff shared the idea with his coworkers and he says they spent every lunch and break playing “Oopsy Poopsy” for more than two months.

“It’s been amazing to us how well it’s been received and how interested people have been when they play it,” says Jeff.

Jeff decided to digitally recreate the cards to get them printed and requests from family friends poured in.

“We had 87 orders, so we ordered 100,” explains Jeff. “We sold out the week they came in.”

Jeff says they went through the steps to get trademarks for Oopsy Poopsy brand and opened a campaign on Kickstarter.

“We’d really like to see this go nation-wide.”

More information about the game and its rules can be found at OopsyPoopsy.com.