KCK meth user sentenced after buying 9 guns to ‘get even’ and rob people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man using meth was sentenced in federal court Monday, after he confessed to being under the influence when he purchased guns from two local firearms dealers.

Steven Kolojaco, 27, will spend two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a user of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Kolojaco was high on meth when he bough at least nine handguns from Cabela’s in KCK and Bass Pro in Olathe. His plan was to use the firearms to rob people who he thought had mistreated him. Instead, the guns were stolen from before he could carry out his plan.

Kolojaco also admitted to prosecutors that he used meth daily.