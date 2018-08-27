KCK swears in new fire chief who will begin duty in one week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The new Kansas City, Kan., fire chief was sworn in Monday at 8 a.m.

Michael Callahan, who was selected from a list of six finalists, will begin his duties on Sept. 4.

He brings 40 years experience with the Chicago Fire Department to the table.

Callahan was chosen through a process that tested the candidate’s leadership abilities, their ability to handle controversial and difficult situations. He was also asked to give his thoughts about the future of the KCK Fire Department.

Kevin Shirley has been serving as the interim fire chief since John Paul Jones retired in December after three decades with the department.

Callahan most recently served as the deputy fire commissioner.