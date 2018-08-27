FOX4 Forecast: AM scattered rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got some scattered showers & thunderstorms on FOX4 Warn this morning. They will come to an end by mid-morning with a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon . Highs climb into the low and middle 90s. At least there will be a breeze! Then our attention turns to a cold front on the move for Tuesday. We will discuss the chances for more widespread showers & thunderstorms in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

