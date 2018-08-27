Shake Shack sets September grand opening on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shake Shack announced on Monday a grand opening in September for its first Kansas City location.

The restaurant, which will be located in the old Talbot’s location on West 47th Street, will open its doors on September 6, at 11 a.m.

In addition to serving their signature burgers and fries, Shake Shack is partnering with local purveyors. Diners can enjoy frozen custard concretes in partnership with Ashleigh’s Bake Shop, as well as local brews from Boulevard Brewing Company, Torn Label Brewing Company and Crane Brewing.

All proceeds from the soft opening will benefit the Young Friend of Art program through the Nelson- Atkins Museum of Fine Art.

The first 100 people in line when doors open will receive a free Charlie Hustle T-shirt.