They gathered for video game glory. They fled gunfire and chaos.

JACKSONVILLE — The players blissfully forgot about the problems of the real world, deeply engrossed in the virtual world of competitive gaming.

Perhaps their biggest worry was whether they would win the Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, and earn the chance to compete for the big prize money in Las Vegas.

But shortly after a game kicked off, real gunfire erupted. Shooting victims screamed in agony. And those sounds were streamed live online for gaming fans to hear.

David Katz, a 24-year-old gamer from Baltimore, Maryland, was in town for the tournament at GLHF Game Bar. He brought a gun into the venue and opened fire, killing two people and wounding nine others. Then he turned the gun on himself, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. Police have not released a possible motive.

Confusion, chaos and bloodshed

Fans followed an online stream of the event, posted on the website Twitch. The game abruptly stopped after several gunshots rang out.

One person cried out, “Oh f***, what’d he shoot me with?”

Tony Montagnino told ABC’s “Good Morning America” he was the shooting victim who shouted those words.

“My first reaction, I heard the shots and I thought, ‘Why is there firecrackers in here?’ ” Montagnino said Monday.

“And then I actually got hit. And I’ve never been shot before. So I didn’t know what to think. And then I turned around and actually saw the flashes from the gun. And at that point (I) just went into survival mode, and I just wanted to make sure I was out of there.”

Ryan Aleman said he huddled in a bathroom for 10 minutes before running for his life.

“I’m still shocked, I can hardly talk,” he told CNN.

Two people were injured fleeing the area, the sheriff said.

Authorities have not released the names of the two victims who were killed, but their names have been widely reported by witnesses and gaming community members as Eli “trueboy” Clayton, 22, and Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson, 27. Both were competitive Madden players, and Robertson had won the Madden Classic tournament in 2017.

On Monday, Memorial Hospital released the names of four surviving victims it treated:

— George Amadeo II, 17, is in good condition.

— David Echevarria, 28, was treated for minor injuries and released.

— Alexander Madunic, 27, is in good condition after a gunshot wound to the foot.

— Christopher McFarland, 31, is in good condition after a bullet graze to the head.

Timothy Anselimo’s mother tweeted a photo of Gov. Rick Scott visiting the wounded gamer at his hospital bed.

Anselimo’s mom also tweeted a photo of her son’s gaming backpack splattered with his blood.

Gunman said in 2017, ‘I’m one of the better players’

Hours after the shooting, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI and Baltimore Police searched Katz’s family home in Baltimore.

Katz went by the gaming naming “Bread” and previously won Madden tournaments in 2017, multiple gamers told CNN.

In February 2017, the Buffalo Bills tweeted out a picture of him after he won the Madden 17 Bills Championship. “Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans,” the tweet read.

In an interview after the win with former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker, Katz talked about his prowess.

“I think personally I’m one of the better players,” he said.