Thieves steal $2,000 from KC veteran hangout but leave behind getaway truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A pair of thieves probably didn’t think their Northland crime would end up the way it did. After they stole money from veterans, it was the criminals who ended up with less.

Something triggered the security alarm Friday morning before the sun came up at the American Legion Post 61, north of the river.

“We could see them on surveillance camera. It was dark," Calvin Bumgarner said. "There was only one person inside, and we figured that the second person was in the car.”

A pair of crooks had driven a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche onto the property through a hole in the tree line, all the way up to the side of the building, next to an exhaust fan.

“We had some bars across it, and they pried those off and busted into the exhaust fan and crawled in that way,” Bumgarner said.

Once inside, one of the thieves tore through the building. FOX4 kept its camera outside because the veterans didn’t want to give anyone else tips about their building.

“He went in and knocked the ATM loose, went around and got into our lock boxes and stole all of our cash," Bumgarner said.

That cash was from the veterans who hang out here together, like any other bar. The profit, though, goes to programs for kids and those who need help at the holidays. The men made off with about $2,000.

“The money from this post comes from the veterans right here," Bumgarner said.

The pair brought the ATM outside.

“When they got down there and they threw it in the back of the truck, they started up the hill. And they couldn't get up because it was all wet and muddy. There was a real steep hill there and they backed over the edge and got stuck," Bumgarner said.

He said the pair left the tagless truck there, keys in the ignition, engine running with the ATM still in the back. But they took off with the other cash they'd stolen.

“It was somebody that knew we are here. Yeah, somebody knew where we had our money, too. What hurts the most is because we lost that money, that keeps up our maintenance for the building and everything.”

The veterans handed over surveillance video to police, hoping they'll be able to catch the thieves.