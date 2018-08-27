Two of Kansas City’s oldest buildings near 18th and Vine getting new life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As a landscape and urban designer, Tim Duggan often marveled at how ancient buildings in places like New Orleans could be repurposed to create economic vitality in distressed neighborhoods.

Now he's hoping to work some magic of his own on a pair of limestone buildings near Kansas City’s 18th and Vine district.

“We look forward to seeing what that concept brings to Kansas City,” said Duggan with Phronesis Design.

He and a small group of partners are planning to move into office space in the city’s original Water and Public Works Buildings at 20th and Vine by next year.

The two limestone buildings, which went up in the late 1800’s, sit across the street from the iconic Kansas City Workhouse Jail building. The abandoned jail, built to resemble a castle in 1897, remains a popular destination for amateur photographers and the curious.

The Water and Public Works buildings were put together with the same limestone and in a style similar to the jail building.

Shomari Benton is a real estate attorney who will also create new office space in the refurbished buildings.

“The Vine District was the anchor, the heart of the African-American community for so many years in Kansas City,” Benton said. “And so to be able to save these buildings for Kansas City, for the African-American community in Kansas City, is vital.”

The developers hope to have a mix of office and entertainment space in the combined buildings, eventually. The bottom floors of both buildings open up to two acres of green space with a perfect view of the downtown Kansas City skyline.

“That green space could be one of the best gathering spaces in the city, especially this close 18th and Vine,” Duggan said.