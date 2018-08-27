Waldo community nominates grocery store employee showing love & kindness for Pay-It-Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After about a dozen customers from the Price Chopper at 84th and Wornall emailed FOX4's Kathy Quinn to brag about their store, she had to find out what they were talking about.

While there, she met Mike Kelly, whom the Waldo community nominated for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Kelly was shocked to find out he wasn't really called into the store early for a meeting. He was all smiles with presented with the award and $400 to keep his mission to show love and kindness in his community going.

