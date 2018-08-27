Witnesses say they heard as many as 25 rounds fired during shooting near 35th and Chestnut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are searching for a suspect after finding a woman shot inside a vehicle early Monday.

It happened around midnight near 35th and Chestnut.

Police were initially responding to reports of an unrelated shooting less than a mile away near 31st and Montgall, when they heard multiple rounds of gunfire in the area.

Responding officers found a woman in a vehicle minor physical injuries. They took her to a nearby hospital for treatment while others remained on the scene and began their investigation.

Officers who stayed at the scene surrounded a house where they believed one or more shooters fired from. That turned into a nearly five-hour long standoff. When police finally entered the home around 5 a.m., no one was inside.

Witnesses to the shooting told police they heard as many as 25 shots fired just before midnight.