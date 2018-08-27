Worker trapped in trench at construction site in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A worker is trapped in a trench Monday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency on a job site in Blue Springs.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a construction site near 7 Highway and S.W. Moreland School Road.

Emergency crews are working to get the worker out of the trench. A spokesperson for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said the trench has not collapsed.

The worker is injured and unable to get out, but they don’t know the severity of the injuries.

FOX4 has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.