6 meal prep dinners for weight loss

Garden Salad Meal Prep

Ingredients

  • 1 romaine, torn
  • 3 carrots, chopped
  • 1/4 head broccoli, chopped
  • 1/4 head cauliflower, chopped
  • 1/2 onion, chopped

Instructions

  1. Add ingredients to a large bowl and seal with lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

  2. Add "soft" vegetables when serving, i.e. cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, etc.

image of Roasted Vegetable Meal Prep by Intentionally Eat with Cindy Newland on a cookie sheet

Roasted Vegetable Meal Prep

Ingredients

  • 2 yukon gold potatoes, chopped
  • 2 sweet potatoes, chopped
  • 1 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, chopped
  • 1/2 head cauliflower, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

Instructions

  1. Chop all vegetables to a similar size and toss with olive oil and seasonings. Place vegetables on a large cookie sheet.

  2. Bake 350 degrees for 30 min. Allow to cool until room temperature.

  3. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

