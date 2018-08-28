6 meal prep dinners for weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garden Salad Meal Prep Ingredients 1 romaine, torn

3 carrots, chopped

1/4 head broccoli, chopped

1/4 head cauliflower, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped Instructions Add ingredients to a large bowl and seal with lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Add "soft" vegetables when serving, i.e. cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, etc.

Roasted Vegetable Meal Prep Ingredients 2 yukon gold potatoes, chopped

2 sweet potatoes, chopped

1 1/2 onion, chopped

2 bell peppers, chopped

1/2 head cauliflower, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder Instructions Chop all vegetables to a similar size and toss with olive oil and seasonings. Place vegetables on a large cookie sheet. Bake 350 degrees for 30 min. Allow to cool until room temperature. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

