6 meal prep dinners for weight loss

Garden Salad Meal Prep
Ingredients
- 1 romaine, torn
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 1/4 head broccoli, chopped
- 1/4 head cauliflower, chopped
- 1/2 onion, chopped
Instructions
Add ingredients to a large bowl and seal with lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
Add "soft" vegetables when serving, i.e. cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, etc.
Roasted Vegetable Meal Prep
Ingredients
- 2 yukon gold potatoes, chopped
- 2 sweet potatoes, chopped
- 1 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 1/2 head cauliflower, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
Instructions
Chop all vegetables to a similar size and toss with olive oil and seasonings. Place vegetables on a large cookie sheet.
Bake 350 degrees for 30 min. Allow to cool until room temperature.
Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to serve.
