Authorities capture man who allegedly shot two north central Kansas deputies then took off

MANKATO, Kan. -- Authorities in Kansas say they have captured a man who allegedly shot two deputies in north central Kansas Tuesday.

It happened in Jewell County, Kan., approximately a four-hour drive northwest of Kansas City.

WIBW reports that the suspect took off after the shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal initially reported that it was an escaped inmate who shot the two deputies, but WIBW now says Whitson allegedly entered the Jewell Co. Law Enforcement Center then shot one deputy in the neck. He allegedly shot the other in the torso.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.