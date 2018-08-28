× KC Pet Project helps reunite dog with owner in California after more than a year apart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Huffman of San Diego County in California thought he’d never see his dog “Topper” again, but thanks to the staff at KC Pet Project and volunteers, the two were recently reunited.

KUSI reports that Topper disappeared from a California shopping center in May of 2017 while being cared for by a friend of Huffman’s. He suspected a mutual acquaintance stole the dog and fled the country. Somehow Topper ended up in Kansas City, and his unlikely reunion with Huffman was kick-started when he bit a police officer making an arrest.

Topper was taken in for bite quarantine, and KC Pet Project discovered he was micropchipped and traced his info back to Huffman. They called Huffman, who exclaimed “You have my dog?!” and the process to send Topper back home began.

On August 24, the Rescue and Transport Manager coordinated with volunteers between the metro and Southern California, every 200 miles a new volunteer helped Topper complete the journey. A news release says that the dog made 19 stops by car and plane, and finally made it home.

“There’s a lot of people with great hearts. The time and the effort it took to coordinate all of this, it boggles my mind,” Huffman told KUSI.