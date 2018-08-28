KCK police search for car, suspect in attempted abduction of teenage girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly tried to force a girl into his car on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at near South 11th Street and Pacific Avenue on a report of an attempted kidnapping.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was walking to a nearby grocery store when a gray Chevrolet Impala pulled over and the driver tried to pull her inside. The girl was able to fight off her would be attacker and scream until neighbors came outside and the man drove off.

Police do not believe the suspect is known to the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s with an average build with short hair, wearing dark clothing. He was armed with a small black handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).