MoDOT shutting down Buck O’Neil Bridge for two days between Sept. 14-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning on Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of the Buck O’Neil Bridge, meaning the bridge close completely. The round-the-clock closure will last until Sunday, September 16 at 6 p.m.

Crews will work on median replacements during the closure, and drivers headed north from Jackson to Clay County will need to find a different route.

The closure is part of a bigger bridge project where the southbound lanes are already closed, and will remain that way until December 1.

Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).